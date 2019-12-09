Quick links

Jurgen Klopp admits double Liverpool fitness boost

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana could both start to Liverpool on Tuesday evening against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Wijnaldum and Lallana missed out on featuring for Liverpool at the weekend due to injury.

Liverpool still cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, as they strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

 

But the Reds are currently short of numbers in their squad, with a number of players unavailable.

And Klopp has suggested that Wijnaldum and Lallana could be back with the group in midweek.

“The only players who are maybe back for Tuesday are Gini Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana to make it 16,” Klopp said.

“If somebody in that small squad is concerned or angry that he’s not starting this or that game, I can’t help them.”

Liverpool take on the dangerous Salzburg on Tuesday knowing that they need to avoid defeat to progress.

Klopp’s side still haven’t secured their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League, even if it would take a massive upset for them to go out at the first hurdle. 

