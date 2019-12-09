Jose Mourinho’s past praise for reported Tottenham Hotspur target Edin Dzeko

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Edin Dzeko from AS Roma, and Jose Mourinho’s comments about the striker back in the summer of 2014 now look very interesting indeed.

The Mirror has claimed that Tottenham head coach Mourinho wants to sign Dzeko in the January transfer window in order to ease the goalscoring burden on star striker Harry Kane.

The report has also stated that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager sent one of his senior scouts to watch the 33-year-old in action.

Dzeko may be 33 years of age, but he is still going strong, and the striker could do a good job as a back-up to Kane at Tottenham.

Mourinho’s reported interest in Dzeko should not come as a surprise given his past comments about the Bosnia and Herzegovina international striker.

Back in May 2014, the Portuguese boss raved about Dzeko when he was in charge of Chelsea and the striker was at Manchester City.

Luis Suarez - now at Barcelona - won the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award and the Football Writers' award for his heroics with Liverpool during the 2013-14 campaign, as reported by BBC Sport, but Mourinho felt that Dzeko should have been given the honours for his performances for City.

BBC Sport quoted Mourinho as saying on May 11, 2014: “If the champion is City, then I would say a Man City player and if I have to choose, I choose Dzeko.”

Mourinho added: "The kind of player he is, he's not just a goal-scorer. He assists, he plays, he behaves, he's fair, doesn't dive, doesn't try to put opponents in the stands with an accumulation of cards.

"He was the third choice striker at the beginning of the season. He was hidden behind his manager's first choices and when the team needed him in crucial moments of the season, I think he made the difference.

"In this moment I think he has 16 goals. Sixteen goals for the third striker is something spectacular.”