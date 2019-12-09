Jose Mourinho praises 'very coachable' Tottenham Hotspur player

Heung-Min Son netted a superb solo goal for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho has been left in awe of the 'very coachable' Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son, who scored a brilliant solo goal for his side as they put five past Burnley over the weekend.

The Spurs boss recalled a conversation he had with Manchester United great, Sir Alex Ferguson about one of his former players, Ji Sung Park, and how players from their culture are so 'coachable', as he referenced Son in the same bracket.

Tottenham's Son is a South Korean international, whilst Park played 100 games for the same nation and is regarded as the countries most successful ever player.

Nonetheless, Mourinho had nothing but positive words to say about Son and how the versatile forward is making him 'very happy'.

"From the outside I had a feeling, I remember speaking to Sir Alex about Ji Sung Park," Mourinho told Football. London. "Maybe it's a cultural thing. They're very coachable. The kid is fantastic. I'm very happy, so happy."

Before Mourinho walked through Tottenham's doors, Son was perhaps, and still is, regarded as a very underrate figure and one of the best players at the club.

In recent weeks, or since Mourinho's arrival, he has just showcased that and he topped that up with that solo effort against Burnley on Saturday.

That goal by Son is perhaps the Goal of the Season already and there needs to be some serious strikes from now until the end of the season for that to be beaten.

Nonetheless, Son will be hoping his form can continue because it will enhance Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top-four at the end of the season.