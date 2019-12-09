Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham's midfield partnership

Tottenham Hotspur are six points behind the top-four places.

Jose Mourinho has seemingly expressed his delight at how Tottenham's midfield partnership is working after Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko played alongside each other over the weekend.

The Spurs boss shared that they have a 'new offensive process', with 'some new dynamics and new positions', as he urged the team to continue to be solid at 'every moment'.

On Saturday, Tottenham put five past Burnley, with Heung-Min Son scoring the pick of the goals, and the players securing their first clean sheet under Mourinho.

Mourinho shared his thoughts on the midfield partnership from the weekend, what he liked about it, what's new and what he wants his players to continue pushing on.

Mourinho on Dier-Sissoko's partnership: "Was good, but you know all the other midfielders are good," Mourinho told Football. London. "Ndombele, Skipp, Winks, Wanyama. The problem is not quality of the midfield players, the quality again is the process.

"Going forward we were always good apart from the game against Man United where we were not as good as we can be. But apart from that, we've scored five, four, three, three, quality football, always in control, moving the ball really well.

"We have a little bit of a new offensive process with some new dynamics and new positions, but then we need to be solid in every moment of the game and [against Burnley] we were good."

That midfield area is one of the most important aspects of Mourinho's team because he always likes two players sitting who can protect the back four in any shape or form.

It wasn't a surprise when Dier started his first game in charge, as Sissoko, who was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, is now becoming more and more part of Mourinho's plans.

He does have other options to choose from, whether it be Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks or Victor Wanyama, but the latter hardly featured under his previous manager and he is yet to be seen yet.