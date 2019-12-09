Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham's fourth goal wouldn't have been possible without the referee

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first clean sheet under Jose Mourinho over the weekend.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Tottenham's fourth goal against Burnley over the weekend wouldn't have been possible without referee Kevin Friend.

Spurs put five past Sean Dyche's men on Saturday, with Friend, 48, waving the advantage on when Dele Alli was fouled by Matt Lowton during the build-up to Harry Kane netting his second of the game just before the hour mark.

Referees have taken a lot of stick this season, mainly because of the introduction of VAR, which has been received in a very negative manner by the supporters.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (07/12/19 at 5:30 pm), Mourinho praised the referee and thought it was right to single him out when he has done well.

"Let me also praise the referee," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "Normally when we speak about referee's we speak in a negative way.

"When I see the fourth goal, the fourth goal is only possible with a great referee that understands the game, that has a feeling of advantage and doesn't stop then Harry scores a wonderful goal.

"So, it's also time to be, when they are good we must tell them that they are really good."

Amid the great attacking playing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the fans also saw their team keep their first clean sheet under their new boss.

Whilst Mourinho got a lot of stick for how his teams played in his previous job, he has started life in North London in a very entertaining fashion.

Even though it is a dead-rubber, Spurs face one of their biggest tests on Wednesday when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.