Jamie Vardy's stats compared to Messi since Rodgers' Leicester appointment

Jamie Vardy has put Europe's best attackers to shame since Brendan Rodgers' appointment at Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers has been hailed by fans and pundits alike for his management of Leicester City since he took over the club in February. The Foxes' performances have gone up another level this season and they now look to be Liverpool's likeliest challengers for the Premier League title.

Leicester have lost just two games since the start of the season and are currently second in the league, six points above defending champions Manchester City.

Rodgers' side have looked capable of beating any side in the league so far this season and Jamie Vardy, as always, has been their star man.

The 32-year-old has 16 goals in 16 games so far in the Premier League and the brace against Aston Villa on Sunday saw him extend his incredible scoring streak to eight consecutive games. The last player to score in eight consecutive games was Vardy himself back in 2015, the year that Leicester won the Premier League in.

Vardy was always a clinical goal scorer but Rodgers' arrival looks to have pushed him up a level. The Englishman has scored 25 league goals since the former Liverpool boss took charge which is the most by any player in Europe's top five leagues.

Barcelona star and arguably the best player in the world Lionel Messi picked up his sixth Ballon d'Or a few days ago. The Argentinian superstar has cemented in a place that very few people can touch but Vardy, since Rodgers' appointment, has been more prolific.

Messi is two goals shy of Vardy's 25 goals since the end of February, same as Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Karim Benzema has 21 goals in that period while Timo Werner and Ciro Immobile share the fourth spot with 20 goals each in the period.