Jamie Redknapp suggests Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford studies Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

Subhankar Mondal
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should look at Sadio Mane of Liverpool, suggests Jamie Redknapp.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on February 24, 2019.

Jamie Redknapp suggested on Sky Sports Main Event (8:16pm, December 7, 2019) that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should learn from Liverpool ace Sadio Mane.

The former Liverpool star made the comments after watching Rashford in action for United in the Manchester derby against Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old England international forward scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, could have added more to his tally, and was a problem for the City defence.

 

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp has suggested that Rashford should look at Liverpool star Mane and learn better how to play in his role.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports Main Event (8:16pm, December 7, 2019): “The more I look at him, I think the more it suits him playing wide left.

"And he probably looks at a Liverpool player, and Mane might be a player for him to watch and study in a way because he has become the best at it, playing in that side, cutting in, shooting, getting into the box, scoring goals.”

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Manchester.

Learning from Sadio Mane

Mane is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and the way the winger can operate in the forward positions and the way he scores is marvellous.

If Rashford has to play out from the wide instead of being an out-and-out number nine, then the Senegal international - who cost Liverpool £34 million in transfer fees in the summer of 2016, as reported by BBC Sport - is a player he should look to learn from.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United in action with Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

