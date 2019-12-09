Jamie Redknapp suggests Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford studies Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should look at Sadio Mane of Liverpool, suggests Jamie Redknapp.

Jamie Redknapp suggested on Sky Sports Main Event (8:16pm, December 7, 2019) that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should learn from Liverpool ace Sadio Mane.

The former Liverpool star made the comments after watching Rashford in action for United in the Manchester derby against Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old England international forward scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, could have added more to his tally, and was a problem for the City defence.

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp has suggested that Rashford should look at Liverpool star Mane and learn better how to play in his role.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports Main Event (8:16pm, December 7, 2019): “The more I look at him, I think the more it suits him playing wide left.

"And he probably looks at a Liverpool player, and Mane might be a player for him to watch and study in a way because he has become the best at it, playing in that side, cutting in, shooting, getting into the box, scoring goals.”

Learning from Sadio Mane

Mane is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and the way the winger can operate in the forward positions and the way he scores is marvellous.

If Rashford has to play out from the wide instead of being an out-and-out number nine, then the Senegal international - who cost Liverpool £34 million in transfer fees in the summer of 2016, as reported by BBC Sport - is a player he should look to learn from.