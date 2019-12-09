Jamie Carragher tears into Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

Arsenal managed to pick up a 3-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening.

Jamie Carragher has told Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Granit Xhaka was ‘shocking’ during Arsenal’s match against West Ham United.

However, Xhaka still didn’t manage to cover himself in glory in an Arsenal shirt.

The Swiss international was partly at fault for the goal which Arsenal conceded, as he appeared to duck out of an aerial challenge with Angelo Ogbonna, which allowed the West Ham centre-back to score.

And Carragher said: “Whenever we do Arsenal it always feels like we have two or three fall guys, but Xhaka here is shocking.

“The ball comes across, and he just ducks out of it. Do more than that! Put him off the header. Do something there!”

Ogbonna’s goal meant that West Ham went into the break ahead, and Arsenal looked terribly low on confidence.

But the Gunners scored through Gabriel Martinelli, and then blitzed past West Ham in a 10 minute spell in the second half.

Nicolas Pepe and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang both hit the back of the net, as Arsenal picked up a much needed victory against their London rivals.

Arsenal have now moved up to ninth in the Premier League table, and have finally ended their winless streak.