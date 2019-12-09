How to watch Home Alone online this Christmas - Netflix, Amazon Prime or Now TV?

Home Alone is a bonafide Christmas Classic but can you watch it online this year?

Home Alone, which first hit cinemas in November 1990 is, without a doubt, a classic Christmas film.

For many, going into the festive period without watching the maniacal exploits of young Kevin McCallister would be complete sacrilege.

But with so many different viewing options for films and TV in 2019, it can be hard to pinpoint how to watch your favourite Christmas films these days.

Luckily, we've assembled a quick guide on how to watch Home Alone online this Christmas.

Where to watch Home Alone online

Despite it boasting a huge range of Christmas films and TV shows, Netflix will unfortunately NOT be streaming Home Alone in the UK this Christmas.

To the best of our knowledge, only 2002's Home Alone 4 and 2012's Home Alone: The Holiday Heist are available to stream with Now TV.

If you want to watch the classic 1990 Home Alone online, or its 1992 sequel Lost in New York, then you'll need to purchase a digital copy via the likes of Amazon Prime Video or Google Play, both price the movies at £3.49 each.

Why do you have to buy it?

The reason why Home Alone only appears to be watchable online through buying a digital copy stems from the fact that Disney now owns 20th Century Fox, the company behind Home Alone, and would rather add Home Alone to their new Disney+ streaming service rather than give it out to a competitor like Netflix.

Not to mention the fact that Disney are planning on rebooting the franchise.

However, Disney+ will not be available here in the UK until March 31st, 2020... Maybe next year.

You could always catch it on TV

While watching Home Alone online looks set to cost you, you could always catch the Christmas classic for free when it arrives on TV this Christmas.

Here in the UK, Channel 4 will be airing Home Alone at 5:30pm on Christmas Eve with Home Alone 2: Lost in New York following at the same time on Christmas Day itself.