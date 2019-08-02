How old is Aitch? It's the rapper's birthday today!

The UK is lapping up Aitch's tracks, but exactly how old is the rapper?

You could argue that the UK rap scene has never been stronger...

At this point, it'd definitely be harder to argue against it. With artists like Stormzy reaching unprecedented heights, there has been no better time to aim high and emerge from the scene to reach the charts.

It's always great to check out a little-known artist you can clearly see has potential. A few years ago, it would be more likely that they'd stay obscure, but lately, we're finding that more and more artists are demanding to break out. In the space of a few months, they go from small-time to big-time, allowing their talent to take them on journeys; strengthening and cementing their sound.

A perfect example is Aitch.

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

Aitch: The Rise of a UK rapper

According to Primary Talent, the UK rapper is from New Moston, North Manchester and his origins came in the form of freestyling with mates at school. It's how a lot of big talents got their start, granted an audience from a young age - an audience unafraid to offer very honest critique.

From the start, his talents were crystal clear to those around him, fuelling him to strive for better. The same source notes that he essentially exploded onto Youtube, never mind arrived. Amassing over 100,000 views in three months, it wasn't long before he took to the stage alongside the likes of Wiley and Cadet.

Perhaps the key to the rapper's broad appeal is his diverse attitude to multiple associated genres. Of course, you can declare some of his stuff grime, but it doesn't conform to it wholly; although admittedly, the tag is becoming looser. There's drum and bass in there, as well as different styles of hip hop.

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

How old is Aitch?

Aitch is 19-years-old and was born on December 9th 1999.

If you chronicle through Aitch's videos on YouTube, you can see how ambitious he's become in just a short period of time.

His recent single - 'Taste (Make It Shake) - is well-produced, polished, but the rapper's personality still shines through, giving it a really slick feel.

He's already done well to impress so many people, and currently boasts - at the time of writing, obviously - over four million monthly listeners on Spotify, which is even more impressive when you consider his age.

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman

Happy Birthday To Me — Aitch (@OfficialAitch) December 9, 2019

Follow Aitch on Instagram

The aforementioned new single is still doing the rounds and is sure to introduce him to plenty of fresh ears.

Aitch is definitely one to watch out for, and perhaps the best way to do that is head over to his Instagram: you can find him at @officialaitch. He currently boasts an impressive 1.4m followers; be a part of it!