His Dark Materials: Mysterious dust explained - and how it holds the key to Lyra’s adventure!

His Dark Materials has been a revelation since it arrived on BBC One but just what is the mysterious substance known as Dust?

After slowly teasing its way onto our screens in early November, hinting at the adventure to come, His Dark Materials has really come into its stride in recent weeks.

Young Lyra Belacqua has gone from a mischievous young girl, living in the comfort and peaceful surroundings of Oxford, to now going on the run from the Gobblers and her mother in the frozen wastes of the north.

While daemons, Gobblers and Gyptians are all second nature to the show's viewers now, there is still one element that has been left fairly untouched since the opening episode, Dust.

But what exactly is this mysterious substance and why is it the key to Lyra's journey?

Potential spoilers ahead

What we've seen of Dust so far

For viewers of the show, all we've seen of Dust so far was a brief glimpse in the opening episode of the series.

The enigmatic Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) gave a hugely controversial presentation to the scholars of Oxford's Jordan College, explaining the very basics of Dust to them and to us, the audience.

We saw Asriel bring up several photographs showing off a raft of new discoveries related to Dust. Not only is Dust only attracted to adults but through the northern lights, a city in another world could be seen.

What is Dust?

In the context of His Dark Materials, Dust is a type of particle that is attracted to beings with consciousness, specifically matured consciousness.

For humans in Lyra's world, Dust creates the bond between them and their daemons. Human consciousness matures when the daemons take on their fixed, final form.

For the tyrannical and religious Magisterium, Dust is believed to be the basis of sin and is something that is frowned upon. This is where the General Oblation Board (Gobblers) come in as they work to prevent Dust from settling on humans by separating children from their daemons but as we've seen in the show, this leaves victims of the intercision an empty shell of a person.

How Dust is the key to His Dark Materials

However, arguably the most crucial aspect about Dust is that the mysterious substance is what powers the alethiometer, the truth-telling device that is key to the series.

We've already seen Lyra make use of the alethiometer on several occasions but as book readers will know, there's a whole lot more to come from the intrepid young girl and her peculiar golden compass in series 2 and beyond.