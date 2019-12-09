Halo Reach: What is Bloom?

Everything you must know about what Bloom is in Halo Reach.

Halo Reach is now available to download from Steam and the re-released title has been called a renaissance for the series despite some of the flaws it has suffered from with its audio issues. If you're thoroughly enjoying the multiplayer experience but are new to some of its terminology such as Bloom, this article will tell you everything you must know about what it is and means.

The Master Chief Collection will be finished sometime in 2020 when Halo 4 is added to its bundle. This is great news for PC and Steam loyalists who haven't previously enjoyed the most iconic Microsoft exclusive franchise next to Gears Of War.

And, for all you newcomers who are confused about some of its common terminology such as 'bloom,' below you'll find out the basics of what you need to know.

What is Bloom in Halo Reach?

Bloom in Halo Reach pertains to the reticle of your weapon.

In short, bloom is the decreasing accuracy of your weapon which is caused by shooting continually like a mad lad.

You'll quickly notice that your accuracy is becoming worse as the reticle on your screen becomes larger than it normally is when first firing.

To avoid the above happening to you, the best course of action is to simply stop spraying bullets left, right and centre so you can instead shoot more methodically and precise.

If you pull the trigger after slight intervals rather than keeping it held down, you'll soon notice that your shots are more accurate and deadly.