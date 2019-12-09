Guillem Balague updates on Unai Emery to Everton rumours

Everton are currently looking for a new manager, following the departure of Marco Silva.

Guillem Balague has said that Unai Emery is interested the Everton job.

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager, following the departure of Marco Silva last week.

The Toffees have been linked with a huge amount of names in recent weeks, with Emery the latest to be touted as a potential candidate.

Emery has only just left Arsenal, with the Gunners in disappointing form this season, but Everton are said to be keen to offer the Spaniard a swift return to management.

And Balague suggests that Emery would be keen to take the job at Goodison Park.

Marcelino García Toral, in London till tmrr, in shortlist for #Arsenal and #Everton. His two hours a day of learning English have been put in practice. #EFC considering Emery (he's interested). I feel #AFC would want former player first. Both should make announcements this week pic.twitter.com/kmabYpxfVt — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 9, 2019

The could make him an appealing prospect for Everton, given his highly credible track record before his move to the Premier League.

Emery did an excellent job in La Liga, but he failed to sort Arsenal’s defensive issues during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and there may be some concerns around Merseyside over his appointment now.

Everton have bought themselves some time over appointing a permanent manager, as Duncan Ferguson won his first game in interim charge 3-1 against Chelsea at the weekend.