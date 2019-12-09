Glenn Hoddle & Jermaine Jenas comment on Tottenham's top-four chances

Tottenham Hotspur have been climbing up the table ever since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.

Glenn Hoddle thinks Tottenham's chances of finishing in the top-four has increased, as he stated that Jose Mourinho just delivering a Champions League finish this season would be seen as a 'building block'.

Former Spurs man, Jenas stated that it's 'ridiculous' to think that 'it wouldn't be a success' if Mourinho guides the club to a top-four finish without a trophy.

When Mourinho replaced Pochettino, the club were languishing in the bottom half, as results and performances were gradually getting worse.

Since Mourinho's arrival, the mood and results have changed dramatically, as Hoddle and Jenas shared their thoughts to BT Sport on Tottenham's top-four battle with Chelsea.

"I think it's on," Hoddle told BT Sport. "I thought that when Jose went to Tottenham. There's thought of silverware which Tottenham fans want. That's why he went there. It's alright saying 'great stadium and training ground', he knew the squad was good enough. And he's getting the best out of it.

Hoddle on whether just finishing in the top-four would be a success for Mourinho for this season: "I think it would be a building block. Next season, he would have four trophies to go for, if he's in the Champions League or the Europa. It's a building block if they can get into the top-four.

Jenas on whether he would take no trophy and top-four: "I think it would be ridiculous to say that it wouldn't be a success based on where he took over, how the team was playing and their position in the league. It would be a huge success if they just got Champions League football."

Tottenham are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who suffered a defeat to Everton over the weekend.

Frank Lampard's side had played in the early kick-off on Saturday, and Spurs, who played at 3 pm, took advantage of them slipping up by thrashing Burnley.

Spurs face another tough Premier League battle at the weekend, with a trip to sixth-placed Wolves, who are one point ahead of Mourinho's men.