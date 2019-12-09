Garth Crooks praises Mason Holgate display for Everton

Mason Holgate played well for Everton against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Garth Crooks has praised Everton central defender Mason Holgate on BBC Sport for his performance against Chelsea at the weekend.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was impressed with the display produced by Holgate during Everton’s victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Good performance

Holgate played well at the back for the Toffees, looked very imposing, handled the Chelsea attackers well, and was very comfortable defensively.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old had a pass accuracy of 45.5%, won one header, took 24 touches, and made five tackles and three clearances.

So far this season, the former England Under-21 international has made seven starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Praise

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: "I never saw Mason Holgate as an imposing central defender but I thought he was amazing in the rejuvenated, never-say-die Everton team against Chelsea.

“The block in the first half on Christian Pulisic was important but his overall contribution to his team's efforts was quite brilliant.”

Encouraging result

The win against Chelsea means that Everton are now 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 16 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

The result was very encouraging for the Toffees, who will now look to build on it and go on a winning run.