Garth Crooks likens Blades' George Baldock to George Best

George Baldock scored and assisted for Sheffield United as the Blades came from behind to beat Norwich City on Sunday.

Garth Crooks included Sheffield United's George Baldock in his team of the weeks for the BBC and likened the Blades star to Manchester United legend George Best.

Chris Wilder's side have been hugely impressive since returning to the Premier League this season and are currently eighth in the table, just two points below fifth-place Manchester United. The Blades suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in midweek but returned to winning ways against Norwich on Sunday.

George Baldock was a hero for Wilder's side as he set up Enda Stevens for the leveller before scoring a brilliant goal himself three minutes later. The full-back has two goals and three assists already this season but his composure and skill for his strike on Sunday wasn't something you would expect from a defender.

"I wasn't sure if it was George Baldock or George Best! I thought I was seeing things when I saw Baldock drag the ball back, pirouette and strike a glorious shot past Tim Krul. The finish - not to mention the skill - was superb along with Sheffield United's performance," Crooks said.

Baldock has played every minute of every game in the league for Sheffield United this season and he is one of Wilder's most important players in the squad. The Englishman's performances since last season have been very consistent and his level hasn't dropped despite the big jump from the Championship to the Premier League.

A little less than halfway into the season, the Blades have surprised many people and have proved to be incredibly hard to beat. If Wilder can keep his side at the same level until the end of the season, Sheffield United have a realistic chance of finishing in the top half of the table in their first season back.