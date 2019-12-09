Quick links

Everton

Garth Crooks hails Everton's performance against Chelsea

Shamanth Jayaram
Everton responded brilliantly in their first game after the sacking of Marco Silva.

Garth Crooks wrote about Everton in his article on the BBC and compared the Toffees' performance against Chelsea to how it was back in the 1980s.

The Toffees were in the bottom three before the start of this game week after losing three games on the bounce against Norwich City, Leicester City and Liverpool. The terrible run cost Marco Silva his job and Everton were led out by club legend Duncan Ferguson against Chelsea. 

Not many people expected Everton to come away with a Chelsea side who have looked brilliant under their own club legend Frank Lampard this season. However, things started off brilliantly with Richarlison giving them a lead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brace in the second half gave them a well deserved 3-1 win. 

 

Speaking about Everton, Crooks was critical of the board's decision to change managers very quickly and urged them to hand the reins over to Ferguson until the end of the season. 

He said: "Everton have had five permanent managers in six years which tells you all you need to know about where they are as a club at the moment. I saw more passion, desire and endeavour against Chelsea than I've seen in the past six years. It was like Goodison Park back in the '80s. If that is the Duncan Ferguson effect then give him the job at least until the end of the season."

Ferguson certainly brought out a positive response from the Toffees who have had a torrid time this season. Things clicked well against Chelsea on Saturday but it is too early to decide if the big former striker is ready to manage the club. 

More than half of the season is still to be played and Ferguson hasn't had the experience of managing a club of the stature of Everton. The Toffees should look for a more experienced option to take over the club but Ferguson has certainly shown that he can step in when required. 

