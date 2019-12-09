Garth Crooks compares Son's goal to George Weah's for AC Milan

Son Heung-min scored what could possibly be the goal of the season for Tottenham Hotspur against Burnley on Saturday.

Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks wrote on the BBC about Heung-min Son's wonder goal against Burnley and compared it to one of George Weah's for Milan back in the day.

Spurs bounced back immediately after the hiccup midweek against Manchester United. Jose Mourinho's side were rampant against Burnley as they put five past them. Harry Kane scored two wonderful goals but Heung-min Son's incredible solo effort has made him the talk of the town.

The South Korean carried the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, past quite a few Burnley players before finishing calmly past Nick Pope. Crooks hailed Son's efforts against the clarets and compared his goal to one scored by a former Ballon d'Or winner.

He said: "The last time I saw a goal scored of this quality it was by His Excellency the President of Liberia. He was then of course just George Weah playing for AC Milan. To run practically the entire length of the pitch, outrun a posse of defenders prior to putting the ball in the back of the net is quite extraordinary but that is what Son Heung-min did."

Weah was certainly a menace to defenders back in the day and for Son to be compared to one of the greatest strikers to ever grace this pitch should be an incredible moment. Jose Mourinho also compared the South Korean's goal to another legendary striker in Ronaldo Nazario (Sky Sports) and the comparisons will certainly go on until the end of the season.

The goal took Son's tally to double figures for the season in all competitions and with more than half of the season still left to play, he should be aiming to take the next step. The 27-year-old scoring more will take a lot of pressure off of Kane and would give a huge boost to Spurs as they aim for a top-four finish in the league.