Gareth Ainsworth praises Leeds United defence

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are going strong in the Championship at the moment.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has spoken highly of Leeds United’s defence, as quoted in Leeds Live.

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has kept as many as 11 clean sheets this season, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side challenge for automatic promotion to the Premier League, as reported in Leeds Live.

Wycombe boss Ainsworth has been impressed with the Whites’ defensive structure, and has praised them for the way they keep it tight at the back and do not concede goals.

Leeds Live quotes the Englishman as saying: “You talk about Leeds the way they go forward, the way they attack and the way they press, but they have got to have a structure behind them. Eleven clean sheets, wow, that is phenomenal, for this stage in the Championship.”

All-round display

Under Bielsa, Leeds are known for their all-pressing game, but defensively they have been very strong as well so far this season.

Casilla is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, and the former Real Madrid man has been superb between the posts.

The 33-year-old has made several great saves this campaign and was brilliant again for the Whites at the weekend.

Stats

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 43 points from 20 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The West Yorkshire outfit have scored 30 goals and have conceded just 10 - that’s 10 fewer than leaders West Brom.