Netflix: Fuller House season 6 explained - new episodes coming in 2020!

If the recent batch of episodes wasn't enough, you're in luck.

Fans have recently been invited to enjoy more episodes of Fuller House, but is season 6 on the cards?

The great thing about Netflix is that it has something for everyone, and in 2019, they've proven that more than ever. It's been a big year for the streaming service, delivering such acclaimed efforts as Stranger Things season 3, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and the final season of Orange Is the New Black.

By citing just a handful of titles, diversity of content is clear. So, if you're into sitcoms, it's no surprise that Netflix has you covered, boasting the likes of The Ranch, and of course, Fuller House.

It was created by Jeff Franklin and serves as a sequel to the TV series which aired in the late eighties and into the mid-nineties. The revival of the show saw some familiar faces return to the cast, as well as some welcome newcomers. It landed in 2016 and has now ran for numerous seasons, so let's take a look at what the future has in store...

Fuller House: Is season 6 confirmed?

No, there will be no Fuller House season 6. However...

There are more episodes of the hit series on the way! There is a new season of sorts, it's just that season 5 has been split into two parts.

So, while nine episodes arrived in December 2019, another nine are set to premiere on the streaming service in 2020. This was also the case with season 3.

Seasons 1, 2 and 4 all contain thirteen episodes each, so in a way, we're getting shy of a new season's worth in 2020, which is good news for fans. On the other hand, it's a shame to hear that season 5 will be the final one.

Jeff Franklin allegations

According to Variety, creator Jeff Franklin was dropped from the show in the wake of harassment allegations in 2018.

In April 2019, he actually filed a lawsuit against Bryan Behar - one of the show's writers - after he became showrunner of Fuller House. He accused Bryan of stirring up misinformation and fuelling allegations, to which he responded, denying that he had spoken to the press regarding the allegations in question.

Reflecting on this, however, it seems unlikely that this is the reason the show is ending with season 5, as there are still more episodes to come in 2020 and it's a rather hefty season. Perhaps the creative minds simply felt it had begun to run its course.

Fans talk Fuller House season 5 on Twitter

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts so far.

One recently wrote: "Fantastic first episode of Season 5! I can already tell I'm gonna be begging for the show to continue when I'm done #fullerhouse."

Similarly, one added: "I enjoyed the heck out the first part of Season 5 of #FullerHouse. The marriage proposal was wonderful and watching Steve hang out with Max over the episodes was great. Can’t wait for the second half."

Another also tweeted: "I'm not gonna spoil anything for anyone because that’s not my style lol... but did anyone else cry their eyeballs out at the end of season 5 of@fullerhouse!?"

