Friday Night Dinner is not getting a 2019 Christmas Special and fans are devastated

Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner may be getting a new series but that doesn't mean a Christmas Special is on its way.

Christmas is always a great time to plonk yourself in front of the TV and enjoy the brilliant one-off special episodes from our TV favourite series.

In 2019, we're set to get our eighth Christmas special in a row for the charming and humourous drama Call the Midwife.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey is set to return to our screens for the first time since New Year's Day 2010.

As a result, after it was announced that Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner would be returning for a sixth series, fans of the hilarious comedy were hopeful of a Christmas special.

No Christmas special for Friday Night Dinner this year

Unfortunately, however, Friday Night Dinner's sixth series has come just a tad too late to get itself a Christmas episode in 2019.

Although, after the show first hit our screens back in 2011, there has only ever been one Friday Night Dinner Christmas special, which aired on Christmas Eve 2012, so the chances of a festive Friday Night Dinner in 2019 was always unlikely.

But there are new episodes on the way!

Despite the fact that no Christmas episode is on the way, fans of the sitcom do still have a whole new series to look forward to.

It was announced in May 2019 that Friday Night Dinner would be heading back to our screens for a new series in 2020.

Filming for the show's sixth series began in October 2019 but, as of the time of writing, no official release date has been announced by Channel 4.