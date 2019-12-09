Freed Watford defender Joy Mukena appears for Sunderland U23s after Ipswich trial

Mukena left Watford earlier this year and has ended up at Sunderland, via Ipswich Town.

The former Watford defender Joy Mukena played for Sunderland's Under-23s on Monday night, having recently been on trial with the Mackems' League One rivals, Ipswich Town.

Mukena, who Watford released at the end of last season, appeared three times for Ipswich throughout October or November.

But it was Sunderland's turn to take a look at the 20-year-old centre-back, in action against their Stoke City equivalents.

Mukena was listed at number four on Sunderland's team sheet and had a '(T)' beside his name, denoting 'trialist'.

Hoping Stoke’s goalkeeper and number nine aren’t too involved...#SAFC pic.twitter.com/tUIBnzeJnk — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) December 9, 2019

Born in London but eligible to represent DR Congo, Mukena was initially on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, but signed for Watford in 2017.

One of his former Spurs teammates also appears to have recently trialled with Sunderland.

The Mackems' U23s fielded a mystery player against Manchester United last month, which the official teamsheet identified as Jamie Reynolds.

Sunderland fans - what have you made of the former Watford defender / Ipswich trialist?