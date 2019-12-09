Quick links

Sunderland

Watford

League One

Premier League

Freed Watford defender Joy Mukena appears for Sunderland U23s after Ipswich trial

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mukena left Watford earlier this year and has ended up at Sunderland, via Ipswich Town.

Joy Mukena of Watford in action during the pre-season friendly match between Woking and Watford U23 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on July 08, 2017 in Woking, England.

The former Watford defender Joy Mukena played for Sunderland's Under-23s on Monday night, having recently been on trial with the Mackems' League One rivals, Ipswich Town.

Mukena, who Watford released at the end of last season, appeared three times for Ipswich throughout October or November.

 

But it was Sunderland's turn to take a look at the 20-year-old centre-back, in action against their Stoke City equivalents.

Mukena was listed at number four on Sunderland's team sheet and had a '(T)' beside his name, denoting 'trialist'.

Born in London but eligible to represent DR Congo, Mukena was initially on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, but signed for Watford in 2017.

One of his former Spurs teammates also appears to have recently trialled with Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur U19s Jamie Reynolds

The Mackems' U23s fielded a mystery player against Manchester United last month, which the official teamsheet identified as Jamie Reynolds.

Sunderland fans - what have you made of the former Watford defender / Ipswich trialist?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch