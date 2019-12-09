Freddie Ljungberg delivers his verdict on West Ham United's fans

West Ham United are set to host Arsenal at the London Stadium this evening.

Freddie Ljungberg has praised West Ham United’s supporters in the build up to Arsenal’s game at the London Stadium this evening in the Daily Mail.

The Gunners interim-boss spent one season at West Ham during his playing days, as he reached the latter stages of his career.

And Ljungberg is looking forward to returning to West Ham with Arsenal this evening, as he holds their supporters in high regard.

'They have great fans, it will be a great occasion,” Ljungberg said.

“Maybe that is good for our players, they can relax a little bit and just concentrate on the game.”

The Emirates Stadium has become a pressurised environment for Arsenal, as frustrations rise, so it is easy to see Ljungberg is looking forward to playing away.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in front of their own fans on their last outing, and they will need to improve this evening, if they are to take any points.

Arsenal have been badly out of sorts in recent weeks, and are unbeaten for nine matches going into tonight’s game.

West Ham have also struggled of late, despite a win over Chelsea, and it will be intriguing to see which side copes best with the pressure later.