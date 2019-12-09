Quick links

Arsenal

West Ham United

Premier League

Freddie Ljungberg delivers his verdict on West Ham United's fans

John Verrall
Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are set to host Arsenal at the London Stadium this evening.

Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 04, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Freddie Ljungberg has praised West Ham United’s supporters in the build up to Arsenal’s game at the London Stadium this evening in the Daily Mail.

The Gunners interim-boss spent one season at West Ham during his playing days, as he reached the latter stages of his career.

And Ljungberg is looking forward to returning to West Ham with Arsenal this evening, as he holds their supporters in high regard.

'They have great fans, it will be a great occasion,” Ljungberg said.

 

“Maybe that is good for our players, they can relax a little bit and just concentrate on the game.”

The Emirates Stadium has become a pressurised environment for Arsenal, as frustrations rise, so it is easy to see Ljungberg is looking forward to playing away.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in front of their own fans on their last outing, and they will need to improve this evening, if they are to take any points.

Freddie Ljungberg, Caretaker Manager of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal FC at Carrow Road on December 01, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Arsenal have been badly out of sorts in recent weeks, and are unbeaten for nine matches going into tonight’s game.

West Ham have also struggled of late, despite a win over Chelsea, and it will be intriguing to see which side copes best with the pressure later.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch