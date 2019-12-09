Freddie Ljungberg criticises Arsenal's Joe Willock

Joe Willock was hooked off at half-time in Arsenal's last match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Freddie Ljungberg has criticised Arsenal’s Joe Willock on Goal.com for being too ‘passive’ during his side’s last match.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing, with Willock hooked at half-time.

Ljungberg has shown great faith in the Arsenal youngster throughout his time in charge so far, and has started in him in both matches.

However, Willock’s performance against Brighton fell short of the standard required.

And Ljungberg admits that he felt the 20-year-old wasn’t at his best on his last outing.

“I had Joe on the pitch because I wanted power and speed,” said Ljungberg. “He has something that we don’t really have in the squad, but Joe was passive like everyone else.

“I felt I would make a change and we had Nico [Nicolas Pepe] to get his chance to show and I thought he did that well.

“He showed intensity, he tried to dribble and he worked defensively well to get the ball back. So that was a positive.”

Willock could well be replaced in Arsenal’s starting line-up this evening, if Ljungberg’s comments are anything to go by.

Nicolas Pepe did indeed make an impact in Arsenal’s last match, and it could be that the Ivorian is given his first start of Ljungberg’s time in charge this evening.

The Gunners take on West Ham United later knowing that a victory is desperately needed, after going nine games without a win.