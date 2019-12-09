Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Freddie Ljungberg criticises Arsenal's Joe Willock

John Verrall
Joe Willock (28) of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the Carabao Cup match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, London on Tuesday...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joe Willock was hooked off at half-time in Arsenal's last match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Joe Willock of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Qarabag FK at Emirates Stadium on December 13, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by James...

Freddie Ljungberg has criticised Arsenal’s Joe Willock on Goal.com for being too ‘passive’ during his side’s last match.

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent outing, with Willock hooked at half-time.

Ljungberg has shown great faith in the Arsenal youngster throughout his time in charge so far, and has started in him in both matches.

 

However, Willock’s performance against Brighton fell short of the standard required.

And Ljungberg admits that he felt the 20-year-old wasn’t at his best on his last outing.

“I had Joe on the pitch because I wanted power and speed,” said Ljungberg. “He has something that we don’t really have in the squad, but Joe was passive like everyone else.

“I felt I would make a change and we had Nico [Nicolas Pepe] to get his chance to show and I thought he did that well.

Joe Willock of Arsenal applauds fans after the FA Cup Third Round match between Blackpool and Arsenal at Bloomfield Road on January 05, 2019 in Blackpool, United Kingdom.

“He showed intensity, he tried to dribble and he worked defensively well to get the ball back. So that was a positive.”

Willock could well be replaced in Arsenal’s starting line-up this evening, if Ljungberg’s comments are anything to go by.

Nicolas Pepe did indeed make an impact in Arsenal’s last match, and it could be that the Ivorian is given his first start of Ljungberg’s time in charge this evening.

The Gunners take on West Ham United later knowing that a victory is desperately needed, after going nine games without a win.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch