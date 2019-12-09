Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers

Exeter City

Championship

'Fantastic player': Manager makes admission about reported Nottingham Forest and QPR target Randell Williams

Danny Owen
Sabri Lamouchi, Manager of Nottingham Forest looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers have both been linked with Exeter City's League Two winger Williams.

Randell Williams of Exeter City runs off the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Bury at St James Park on February 16, 2019 in Exeter, United Kingdom.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has admitted that he is expecting ‘fantastic’ Randell Williams to make the jump up the Football League pyramid sooner rather than later, speaking to Devon Live, with Nottingham Forest and QPR linked with the in-form winger.

After failing to make the grade at Crystal Palace and Watford, a London-born forward has been forced to drop down the divisions in order to make his name.

And his electrifying performances at League Two Exeter suggest that Williams could be back in the big time sooner rather than later. According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town have all been watching on with interest.

 

Williams did his chances of a January move no harm whatsoever as he inspired title-chasing Exeter to a 3-2 win against Northampton on Saturday, cutting in from the right to rattle home the equaliser before producing his ninth assist of the season with a perfectly weighted second-half cross.

“Randell Williams is a real talent. I’ll have to whisper it and I’m not sure it’s a secret, but he’s a fantastic player,” Taylor admitted after a result which lifted The Grecians up to second.

EXETER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07:Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town rises above Randell Williams of Exeter City to head the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and...

“I’m sure he’ll play at a higher standard and we’re not denying that. We don’t want it to happen in the middle of the season as losing players in January is always hard.

“Randell will go to a higher level and we know that, but for the time we have him, we’ve got to keep working with him. He isn’t the finished article yet, and we still want more in terms of that end product, but if he starts adding goals then he is going to be a hell of a player.”

While Cardiff, QPR and Huddersfield have endured erratic seasons so far, Nottingham Forest are still in the play-off places despite two games without a win. Though, amid links to Connor Wickham, Guillaume Hoarau and Ibrahim Sissoko, it seems that Sabri Lamouchi’s side are looking for a muscly targetman than a skilful winger.

#99 Guillaume Hoarau of BSC Young Boys in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and FC Porto at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on November 28, 2019 in Bern,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch