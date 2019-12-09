'Fantastic player': Manager makes admission about reported Nottingham Forest and QPR target Randell Williams

Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers have both been linked with Exeter City's League Two winger Williams.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has admitted that he is expecting ‘fantastic’ Randell Williams to make the jump up the Football League pyramid sooner rather than later, speaking to Devon Live, with Nottingham Forest and QPR linked with the in-form winger.

After failing to make the grade at Crystal Palace and Watford, a London-born forward has been forced to drop down the divisions in order to make his name.

And his electrifying performances at League Two Exeter suggest that Williams could be back in the big time sooner rather than later. According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town have all been watching on with interest.

Williams did his chances of a January move no harm whatsoever as he inspired title-chasing Exeter to a 3-2 win against Northampton on Saturday, cutting in from the right to rattle home the equaliser before producing his ninth assist of the season with a perfectly weighted second-half cross.

“Randell Williams is a real talent. I’ll have to whisper it and I’m not sure it’s a secret, but he’s a fantastic player,” Taylor admitted after a result which lifted The Grecians up to second.

“I’m sure he’ll play at a higher standard and we’re not denying that. We don’t want it to happen in the middle of the season as losing players in January is always hard.

“Randell will go to a higher level and we know that, but for the time we have him, we’ve got to keep working with him. He isn’t the finished article yet, and we still want more in terms of that end product, but if he starts adding goals then he is going to be a hell of a player.”

While Cardiff, QPR and Huddersfield have endured erratic seasons so far, Nottingham Forest are still in the play-off places despite two games without a win. Though, amid links to Connor Wickham, Guillaume Hoarau and Ibrahim Sissoko, it seems that Sabri Lamouchi’s side are looking for a muscly targetman than a skilful winger.