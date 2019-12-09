Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans respond to Theo Walcott’s post-Chelsea tweet

Subhankar Mondal
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Theo Walcott of Everton celebrate at full time during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Theo Walcott is pleased with Everton’s win against Chelsea at Goodison Park at the weekend.

Ngolo Kante of Chelsea and Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 7, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Everton fans have responded to Theo Walcott’s post on Twitter following the win against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Toffees returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was a much-needed win for the Merseyside outfit, who have been struggling all season and recently parted company with Marco Silva as the manager.

 

Walcott - who joined the Toffees from Arsenal in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million - has taken to Twitter to revel in the win, and some Everton fans have responded to his message.

Stats

Against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, Walcott took three shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 45.5%, took 29 touches, attempted one dribble, and made five tackles and three clearances, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Englishman has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Theo Walcott of Everton and Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch