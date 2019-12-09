Everton fans respond to Theo Walcott’s post-Chelsea tweet

Theo Walcott is pleased with Everton’s win against Chelsea at Goodison Park at the weekend.

Everton fans have responded to Theo Walcott’s post on Twitter following the win against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Toffees returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

It was a much-needed win for the Merseyside outfit, who have been struggling all season and recently parted company with Marco Silva as the manager.

Walcott - who joined the Toffees from Arsenal in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £20 million - has taken to Twitter to revel in the win, and some Everton fans have responded to his message.

How much fun was that blues!!!

Great performance and fantastic support!!! @ Goodison Park https://t.co/qlRSVsNYHb — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 7, 2019

You all played fantastic proud of you all you all wore the shirt with pride and fought tooth and nail they way a Everton 11 should made up for you all especially Dominic and of course the living legend that is big dunc make him take the job full time that was Goodison of old coyb — vinnie whatley (@VinnieWhatley) December 7, 2019

Excellent performance from you personally yesterday Theo. One of our more experienced players. Keep it up!! — Thomas J Beach (@ThomasJBeach1) December 8, 2019

you played out of your skin today Theo,



Incredible work rate,



More of that please and we'll be right up the league.



COYB. — EvertonViking (@EvertonViking) December 7, 2019

100% every game,passion and commitment that’s what we want, we got that today, but ask yourself why we haven’t seen it more often ? — Steve Draper (@steveefcd) December 7, 2019

Brilliant. Now remember how you felt when the ref blew the final whistle and bring it with you next time and the time after that and so on. Nothing like it !! — Gill McMahon (@gill_mcmahon) December 7, 2019

Superb today, yourself and the rest of the lads played their hearts out and played for the badge — Ash (@Coopa_11) December 7, 2019

Excellent today Theo, great work rate, well done, now put a spell together — Fanscapes (@Fanscapes1) December 7, 2019

Your effort and passion was fantastic today, well done. — martin dunne (@Thorsby1) December 7, 2019

One of your better games - keep it up and well done. — davidbarlow (@DBarlow20) December 7, 2019

Superb that, Theo - you were incredible today! — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) December 7, 2019

Stats

Against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, Walcott took three shots of which one was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 45.5%, took 29 touches, attempted one dribble, and made five tackles and three clearances, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Englishman has made seven starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.