Everton fans react to Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo speculation

Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo are reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in appointing Pereira as their new manager.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside outfit.

 

Pereira is in charge of Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG at the moment, but, according to Sky Sports, the 51-year-old Portuguese is willing to consider an offer from the Toffees.

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in appointing Gallardo as their new manager.

Gallardo is in charge of Argentine giants River Plate at the moment, but the 43-year-old will become a free agent this Friday after his side's game against Central Cordoba.

The Toffees are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 16 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

Below are some of the best comments:

Everton fans on Vitor Pereira speculation:

Everton fans on Marcelo Gallardo speculation:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

