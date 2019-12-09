Everton fans react to Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo speculation

Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo are reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Vitor Pereira and Marcelo Gallardo.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in appointing Pereira as their new manager.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside outfit.

Pereira is in charge of Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG at the moment, but, according to Sky Sports, the 51-year-old Portuguese is willing to consider an offer from the Toffees.

According to The Mirror, Everton are interested in appointing Gallardo as their new manager.

Gallardo is in charge of Argentine giants River Plate at the moment, but the 43-year-old will become a free agent this Friday after his side's game against Central Cordoba.

The Toffees are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 16 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

Below are some of the best comments:

Everton fans on Vitor Pereira speculation:

Lets hope he doesn’t chose Everton — james gavan (@james_gavo3) December 9, 2019

Don’t want this fella at all near Everton — Luke Blanchard (@lukeblanchard17) December 9, 2019

This fellas record mirrors Silvas. No way should we be anywhere near him. Have we not learnt? — Dave Webb #VoteLabour (@davedoubleu57) December 9, 2019

At least Ferguson knows what's required now is not the time to appoint someone who hasn't experience in the PL — paddy (@Bartholomew53) December 9, 2019

Neither should this fella tbh. Won titles, but in poor leagues, and only seems to last a little more than a year at each club — YFC (@Y_FriendlyCynic) December 8, 2019

Seems like Marco Silva recycled to me. I appreciate Dunc might be a temporary fix but I think a few more games like Saturday would be the result of an extended period as our boss. End of season shouldn’t be ruled out and have someone lined up to take over in May — Paul (@tubby_toffee) December 9, 2019

Everton fans on Marcelo Gallardo speculation:

After the argentine cup final next week River then go on a winter break till mid Jan. Let Dunc have the Utd game then seek out Gallardo see what he says — Ross (@rossEFC95) December 7, 2019

I know mate.If not good enough for Arsenal.Gallardo seems to be gathering pace but untested in England but Brands seems to know the South American market so he might know more — Stu Ely (@StuElyF1EFC) December 9, 2019

Ye well if he comes he will have to deal with duncan 007 me reckons .haha pic.twitter.com/iBctt1Ez0w — joey foote (@joeyfoote) December 8, 2019