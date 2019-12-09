Eric Dier feeling better and better at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier has missed a great deal of football through injury and illness recently.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier has told the Daily Express that he is feeling ‘better and better’ by the game.

Dier has suffered so badly with injury and illness at Tottenham throughout the past year, but he is finally getting a run of starts.

Since Jose Mourinho took charge, Dier has been given his role in Tottenham’s side back.

Dier has started the bulk of Spurs’s games in recent weeks, with the England international tasked with shielding in front of the Lilywhites defence.

There has still been some signs of rust in Dier’s displays, but he was in good form at the weekend, as Tottenham ran out 5-0 winners over Burnley.

And Dier has suggested that he is starting to feel much sharper now, after a run of games.

“Of course you start from scratch with someone,” Dier explained. “It is very different. There is no history and a freedom in that.

“I am really enjoying it, enjoying playing and feel with every game I am feeling better and better.

“We have spoken a lot – both in English and Portuguese! His mentality appeals to me and it is very special.

“It is natural that we have that connection but it is nothing more than that and up to me to perform. I know that if I do perform, like I know I can, I will be able to play.”

If Dier can get back to his best for Tottenham it would be a major boost for Mourinho’s side.

Dier was once considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the country, but his time on the sidelines recently has badly affected his form.

Spurs are next in action against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, but it remains to be seen if Dier will be picked for that game, as Tottenham have already qualified for the knockout stages.