Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Duncan Ferguson praises Everton's Djibril Sidibe

John Verrall
Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo goes down in a tackle by Everton defender Djibril Sidibe during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton managed to win 3-1 at the weekend, with Duncan Ferguson doing a great job in caretaker charge.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Duncan Ferguson has told the Guardian that Everton’s Djibril Sidibe played through illness against Chelsea at the weekend.

Everton picked up a 3-1 win over Chelsea in their last outing, with Ferguson’s side playing with the passion and intensity that had been desperately lacking in recent weeks.

Every Everton player who featured came out of the game with credit, but Ferguson was particularly impressed with Sidibe.

The Frenchman was selected to start at right-back, and he was impressive both in an attacking and a defensive sense, as Everton picked up the three points.

 

“We were really short on players,” Ferguson admitted. “[Djibril] Sidibé was unbelievable. He had not been well in the hotel but he kept on there for the whole game.

“Yerry Mina has a hamstring, then Mason Holgate goes down and I am thinking we are going to have to play Morgan [Morgan] Schneiderlin as a central defender. He was incredible as well.”

Everton’s win has finally given the Goodison Park crowd something to celebrate in what has been a difficult season so far.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on December 1st 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom

The Toffees have performed way below expectations, and started the weekend in the relegation zone.

However, Everton’s latest win has fired them up the Premier League table, and there is optimism flooding back to the Merseyside club.

Ferguson seems to have sparked Everton’s players in to life, and it could be that his temporary spell at the helm is extended now.

The Toffees are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch