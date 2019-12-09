Duncan Ferguson praises Everton's Djibril Sidibe

Everton managed to win 3-1 at the weekend, with Duncan Ferguson doing a great job in caretaker charge.

Duncan Ferguson has told the Guardian that Everton’s Djibril Sidibe played through illness against Chelsea at the weekend.

Everton picked up a 3-1 win over Chelsea in their last outing, with Ferguson’s side playing with the passion and intensity that had been desperately lacking in recent weeks.

Every Everton player who featured came out of the game with credit, but Ferguson was particularly impressed with Sidibe.

The Frenchman was selected to start at right-back, and he was impressive both in an attacking and a defensive sense, as Everton picked up the three points.

“We were really short on players,” Ferguson admitted. “[Djibril] Sidibé was unbelievable. He had not been well in the hotel but he kept on there for the whole game.

“Yerry Mina has a hamstring, then Mason Holgate goes down and I am thinking we are going to have to play Morgan [Morgan] Schneiderlin as a central defender. He was incredible as well.”

Everton’s win has finally given the Goodison Park crowd something to celebrate in what has been a difficult season so far.

The Toffees have performed way below expectations, and started the weekend in the relegation zone.

However, Everton’s latest win has fired them up the Premier League table, and there is optimism flooding back to the Merseyside club.

Ferguson seems to have sparked Everton’s players in to life, and it could be that his temporary spell at the helm is extended now.

The Toffees are next in action on Sunday, when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.