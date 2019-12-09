Dominic Calvert-Lewin shares Duncan Ferguson's team-talk for Everton

Everton ran out winners on Saturday, with Duncan Ferguson inspiring his side to put in an impressive performance.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has said to FourFourTwo that Duncan Ferguson wanted his side to ‘work hard and play free’ before their match with Chelsea.

Everton picked up a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in their latest match, and their performance in the contest was massively improved.

The Toffees have struggled since the start of the campaign, but they played with so much passion and aggression on Saturday.

Everton seemed to release their frustrations on Chelsea, as they picked up a hugely valuable three points.

Ferguson was given a great deal of praise for the role he played in the win after the game.

And Calvert-Lewin has now shared the message that Everton’s interim boss gave to the squad before the match.

“He just said ‘Work as hard as you can and play free. Enjoy the game’,” the striker, who scored twice during the contest, said.

“The system (4-4-2) we played was slightly different. Richy (Richarlison) and me up top is something we haven’t done before but it paid off.

“We both have legs, we can both be physical on our day and it gelled. Credit to Dunc for changing it up and going for that.”

Calvert-Lewin has come in for some criticism at Everton this term, as he has continued to struggle in front of goal.

However, with a partner up top, the English forward was in excellent form as his physicality caused Chelsea’s defence a great deal of problems.

Everton’s win has lifted them up to 14th place in the Premier League table, after they started the weekend in the relegation zone.