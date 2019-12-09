Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin shares Duncan Ferguson's team-talk for Everton

John Verrall
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton ran out winners on Saturday, with Duncan Ferguson inspiring his side to put in an impressive performance.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has said to FourFourTwo that Duncan Ferguson wanted his side to ‘work hard and play free’ before their match with Chelsea.

Everton picked up a 3-1 victory over Chelsea in their latest match, and their performance in the contest was massively improved.

The Toffees have struggled since the start of the campaign, but they played with so much passion and aggression on Saturday.

 

Everton seemed to release their frustrations on Chelsea, as they picked up a hugely valuable three points.

Ferguson was given a great deal of praise for the role he played in the win after the game.

And Calvert-Lewin has now shared the message that Everton’s interim boss gave to the squad before the match.

“He just said ‘Work as hard as you can and play free. Enjoy the game’,” the striker, who scored twice during the contest, said.

“The system (4-4-2) we played was slightly different. Richy (Richarlison) and me up top is something we haven’t done before but it paid off.

“We both have legs, we can both be physical on our day and it gelled. Credit to Dunc for changing it up and going for that.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Southampton, England.

Calvert-Lewin has come in for some criticism at Everton this term, as he has continued to struggle in front of goal.

However, with a partner up top, the English forward was in excellent form as his physicality caused Chelsea’s defence a great deal of problems.

Everton’s win has lifted them up to 14th place in the Premier League table, after they started the weekend in the relegation zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch