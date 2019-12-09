Wolves' Cameron John comments following Leicester and Crystal Palace links

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Doncaster Rovers loanee has been linked with Premier League rivals Leicester City and Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Cameron John has admitted he is glad to hear that he is being linked with a move to the likes of Crystal Palace and Leicester City with the January transfer window looming large, while speaking to the Doncaster Press.

Despite the fact he is still waiting for his first ever senior appearance for in Old Gold, the always in-demand John continues to be linked with a number of top flight clubs.

The Mail report that Premier League pair Palace and Leicester are looking to raid their Midland-based rivals for the 20-year-old defender, having seemingly been impressed by the youngster’s performances on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the third tier.

Middlesbrough have also been linked.

And John, while maintaining that he remains fully focused on helping Doncaster force their way into promotion contention, is pleased to see that he is being mentioned as a potential transfer target.

“I’ve heard about it, people have told me, and it’s nice to hear,” said a player who joined Wolves from Southend United in 2015.

“But in the present I’m here to play games, to play football and hopefully I just keep performing well. Whatever happens in January or in the summer, that's what happens.”

John has always been highly rated at Molineux but he finds himself well down the pecking order, particularly now that Max Kilman has forced his way into Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans while Leander Dendoncker adapts to a new-look defensive role.