Reported Everton target Jose Bordalas is like a young David Moyes

Jose Bordalas has turned Getafe into one of La Liga's best teams on a shoestring budget, just like Moyes did in the Premier League at Everton.

Jose Bordalas is the latest highly-rated coach to have been added to Everton’s managerial shortlist, with Spanish publication Sport claiming that the Toffees have enquired about the Getafe boss’s availability.

The Merseyside giants finally put Marco Silva out of his misery after last week’s shocking 5-2 derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield but, five days on, it appears that they are no closer to landing a replacement.

Goal reported that director of football Marcel Brands and chairman Bill Kenwright are not exactly on the same page, the latter dreaming of David Moyes’s return while the former has championed alternative options, while attempts to bring in Vitor Peirera from China appear to have hit the buffers.

And there is now a new name in the frame; the battle-hardened, bespectacled, Bordalas.

The straight-talking 55-year-old had never coached in Spain’s top flight until 2016, when he was handed the reigns at Getafe, but he has gone from a relative unknown to one of La Liga’s most respected tacticians in the blinking of an eye.

Just last season, Bordalas somehow managed to take a Getafe side full of misfits and veterans into the Europa League, having flirted with a top four finish all season – turning the Madrid-based outfit, inspired by 37-year-old striker Jorge Molina, into one of La Liga’s most uncompromising sides on a shoestring budget.

Comparisons will inevitably, and rightly, be drawn with an early-career Moyes due to his ability to make a team far greater than the sum of its parts. And, after years of underachievement, perhaps this is exactly what Everton need.

Toffees supporters shouldn't expect fabulous, flowing football from Bordalas but they can at least guarantee that their team will fight to the death for every point.