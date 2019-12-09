Reported Celtic and Liverpool target Mohammed Daramy dropped from squad

Mohammed Daramy has been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool and Neil Lennon's Celtic - but his form at Copenhagen has suffered a dip.

Mohammed Daramy might be one of the most exciting young talents in Scandinavian football right now but the teenage winger still has a lot to learn. And, this weekend, he discovered that a poor performance in a crucial derby clash has repercussions.

Daramy was subbed off at half-time as Copenhagen beat city rivals Brondby last weekend but punishment wasn’t over there.

The jet-heeled forward was nowhere to be seen as Copenhagen travelled to Nordsjaelland on Sunday, left out of the 18-man matchday squad by former Wolves coach Stale Solbakken.

This represents a rare setback for a player who has gone from strength to strength in recent months. Daramy has exploded onto the scene in Denmark’s top flight, his electrifying performances catching the eye of both Liverpool and Celtic as the leaders of England and Scotland prepare to go head-to-head for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are expected to make a bid in January, according to 90Min, while Celtic are also keeping a close eye on a £5 million-rated winger who has been compared to Sadio Mane for his explosive pace and eye for goal.

But the last eight days offers a timely reminder that Daramy is far from the finished product. How he responds to the first stumbling block of his young career will tell us a lot about his character ahead of a potentially career-changing move to Glasgow or Merseyside.