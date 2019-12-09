Report explains how Mauricio Pochettino feels about Everton job

Weeks after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino has reportedly been offered a return to the Premier League by the Toffees.

Mauricio Pochettino has turned down the chance to take over at Everton, according to the Sun (8 December, page 65), with the former Tottenham Hotspur coach planning to take time before deciding on his next project.

Everton might be one of the most well-supported and historic clubs in British football but, with all due respect, a club who found themselves in the relegation zone last week were always unlikely to attract a coach like Pochettino to Goodison Park.

After turning Spurs into a European force, and leading them to the Champions League final just six months ago, the Argentine can set his sights a little higher amid links with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United.

And the Sun reports that Pochettino has given Everton’s approach the cold shoulder as he ponders his next month.

The Toffees have been seemingly scouring the market for a new head coach for a couple of weeks now but the Goodison Park boardroom appears to have been split in two.

Chairman Bill Kenwright has his heart set on bringing David Moyes back to the blue half of Merseyside though other factions behind the scenes are throwing their weight behind Shanghai SIPG’s tactician Vitor Pereira.