Report: Leicester want £18m Vedat Muriqi after match-winning Fenerbahce display

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers Leicester City could soon have a striker to provide competition for Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City watched Fenerbahce talisman Vedat Muriqi on Friday, according to Haber3, with the Kosovan international netting a clinical brace against Genclerbirligi.

A 6ft 4ins centre-forward with a haircut and a goalscoring record that a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud off, Muriqi has been one of the breakthrough stars of European football this season.

Since joining Fenerbahce from Caykur Rizespor, the 25-year-old has found the net ten times in just 14 games with two of those coming on Friday night as Leicester’s scouts watched on with interest.

Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt also had representatives in Istanbul with Fener facing a major challenge as they aim to keep hold of their star striker beyond the upcoming transfer window.

Reports from Turkey claim that Muriqi is valued at around £18 million, a fee that is unlikely to put Leicester off.

The Foxes have money to burn and, with a place in the Champions League in their sights after a club-record eight successive top flight victories, the prolific centre-forward could help push Brendan Rodgers’ free-flowing Foxes over the line.

Jamie Vardy is in the form of his life right now but Leicester, of course, will be wary of burning out a striker who will be 33 by the end of the season. Muriqi, who has been likened to Robert Lewandowski by Fenerbahce team-mate Max Kruse, is capable of easing the goalscoring burden on the Premier League’s Golden Boot leader.