Report: Celtic, Rangers and Arsenal scouted Jarrad Branthwaite in Carlisle clash

Danny Owen
Jarrad Branthwaite is a man in demand with Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester rivalling Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic, Rangers and Leicester City sent scouts to Morecambe on Saturday to watch coveted defender Jarrad Branthwaite try his hand at an unfamiliar central midfield role, according to the News and Star.

Few would have expected at the start of the season that a teenage Carlisle United centre-back would become one of the most coveted young footballers in Britain. So it’s a testament to just how impressive Branthwaite has been since making his debut in October that some of the UK’s biggest clubs are casting admiring glances in his direction.

The Scottish Sun reported recently that Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are keen on the £1 million-rated man mountain and, according to the News and Star, the Scottish giants stepped up their pursuit over the weekend.

 

Branthwaite played in a new-look holding midfield role as Carlisle drew 1-1 at Morecambe, with his superb passing range and composure in possession coming to the fore, and reports from Cumbria suggest that scouts from Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester City were also in attendance.

“I felt Jarrad has the ability to pass and switch play. But he won all his headers, did an immense, strong tackle in the first half, and was excellent in terms of having a go at what he was trying to achieve,” manager Chris Beech told the News and Star after the game.

“Jarrad, I’ve seen him now for about 10 days, and I’ve coached a lot of very good young players, but he is excellent. I had Dale Stephens at 17, he plays Premier League football for Brighton now, and he [Branthwaite] is definitely better than Dale at the same age.”

Branthwaite is the epitome of the modern-day centre-back, equally happy driving forward into midfield with the ball at his feet as he is lunging into tackles and dominating opposition strikers.

No wonder some of England and Scotland’s best and biggest are clamouring for his signature.

