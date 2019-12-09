'Painful to watch': Chris Sutton slams Lewis Morgan's display in Celtic triumph

Lewis Morgan toiled in a centre-forward role as Neil Lennon's Celtic somehow beat Steven Gerrard's rampant Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

Chris Sutton admits that Rangers should have been ‘out of sight’ in Sunday’s League Cup final defeat to Celtic, speaking to the Daily Record, while criticising Lewis Morgan’s performance in an unusual false nine role.

After eight years without a major trophy, Steven Gerrard’s Gers could hardly have picked a worse time to produce their most wasteful performance of the entire season.

They were the better side from start to finish at Hampden Park, battering their bitter rivals during a dominant 90 minute display. But 25-goal top scorer Alfredo Morelos somehow contrived to spurn the hatful of chances that came his way, even missing a second half penalty, as ten-man Celtic secured the most smash-and-grab of 1-0 wins at the national stadium.

To make things even worse for Gerrard and co, Christopher Jullien was offside when he tapped in the only goal of the game from a second-half Ryan Christie free-kick.

And former Hoops striker Sutton admits that lady luck was wearing green and white on the day, with Neil Lennon’s side performing well below their barnstorming best with star striker Odsonne Edouard left on the bench until the final half hour.

The Frenchman had been struggling with injury in the lead up to the game, though Lennon’s decision to put his trust in winger Morgan instead very nearly backfired spectacularly.

“Rangers had their tactics spot on and in the first half should really have been out of sight. But what else was Neil Lennon expecting when his team played for an hour without a centre-forward?” Sutton mused.

There was no focal point and it was painful to watch as Lewis Morgan just isn’t anywhere near the level of Odsonne Edouard. To be blunt, he’s not a natural centre-forward and when he was on the pitch Celtic were effectively playing with 10.

“The absence of the Frenchman from the starting line-up begs another question and it is: Where is Leigh Griffiths?”

Rangers fans can take some consolation out of the fact that they were the far better team in the final and, if it wasn’t for Morelos’ profligacy and an inspired performance from Celtic ‘keeper Fraser Forster, the blue half of Glasgow would be nursing some very sore heads this morning.