Darragh MacAnthony claims Middlesbrough 'love' Peterborough's Ivan Toney

Middlesbrough are just one of the clubs said to be showing an interest in the Peterborough United striker.

The Peterborough United owner, Darragh MacAntony, has claimed that Middlesbrough 'love' one of his players.

Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in 18 League One games this campaign, and is close to bettering last season's tally of 16 in 44 by some distance.

And Middlesbrough are just one of the clubs said to be showing an interest in Toney.

MacAnthony, though, has already vowed that the former Newcastle United striker will only be sold for a Peterborough record fee - currently set by Dwight Gayle at £6 million.

The Sun has speculated that figure could be as high as £13m.

And asked if there is any truth in reports linking Toney with a winter move back to the north-east with Middlesbrough, MacAnthony delivered the following response:

They love him Neil that’s for sure. But sometimes what you love isn’t what you can afford . Great result at weekend pal well done & good luck for season https://t.co/eWdn7ikx5t — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 9, 2019

Middlesbrough have eased their relegation fears with two wins from their last three Championship fixtures.

However, finances are expected to remain tight at the Riverside, with the Teessiders in their final year of Premier League parachute payments.