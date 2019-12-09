Quick links

Middlesbrough

Peterborough United

Championship

League One

Darragh MacAnthony claims Middlesbrough 'love' Peterborough's Ivan Toney

Aiden Cusick
A general view of the Riverside during the npower Championship match between Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers at Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2012 in Middlesbrough, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Middlesbrough are just one of the clubs said to be showing an interest in the Peterborough United striker.

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Roundat ABAX Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Peterborough, England.

The Peterborough United owner, Darragh MacAntony, has claimed that Middlesbrough 'love' one of his players.

Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in 18 League One games this campaign, and is close to bettering last season's tally of 16 in 44 by some distance.

 

And Middlesbrough are just one of the clubs said to be showing an interest in Toney.

MacAnthony, though, has already vowed that the former Newcastle United striker will only be sold for a Peterborough record fee - currently set by Dwight Gayle at £6 million.

Peterborough United's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Lincoln City at Weston Homes Stadium on...

The Sun has speculated that figure could be as high as £13m.

And asked if there is any truth in reports linking Toney with a winter move back to the north-east with Middlesbrough, MacAnthony delivered the following response:

Middlesbrough have eased their relegation fears with two wins from their last three Championship fixtures.

However, finances are expected to remain tight at the Riverside, with the Teessiders in their final year of Premier League parachute payments.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch