Danny Murphy makes prediction over Steven Gerrard's Rangers contract

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC gives his team instructions during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been tipped to sign a new deal at Ibrox.

One of Steven Gerrard's former teammates sees no reason why the Rangers manager would not renew his contract at Ibrox.

Reports that Gerrard had agreed a new four-and-a-half-year Rangers deal emerged ahead of the Gers' Scottish League Cup final defeat on Sunday.

But asked about the speculation shortly before kick-off, the Liverpudlian insisted it was not an important topic of conversation.

 

And discussing his old teammate's future on Talksport earlier, Danny Murphy said: "In terms of the contract, I think he is enjoying his time there and I don't see him wanting to move. So if there is a contract on the table, there's absolutely no reason why he wouldn't sign it, I wouldn't think.

"I'll speak to him in the forthcoming week and see where he's up to and how he is, because it was a terrific performance (Celtic) and him and Gary Mac (McAllister, the Rangers assistant manager) are doing a great job."

23 Dec 2000: Danny Murphy (left) of Liverpool celebrates with Steven Gerrard

Rangers appointed Gerrard on a four-year contract in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the legendary ex-Liverpool captain has led the Gers to second in the Scottish Premiership, a League Cup final and the brink of qualification to the Europa League's knockout rounds.

His Rangers side were dominant against Celtic at Hampden Park, but could not find a way past Fraser Forster in the opposition goal - despite being awarded a penalty and gaining a one-man advantage with 27 minutes remaining.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

