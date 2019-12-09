Danny Murphy makes prediction over Steven Gerrard's Rangers contract

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been tipped to sign a new deal at Ibrox.

One of Steven Gerrard's former teammates sees no reason why the Rangers manager would not renew his contract at Ibrox.

Reports that Gerrard had agreed a new four-and-a-half-year Rangers deal emerged ahead of the Gers' Scottish League Cup final defeat on Sunday.

But asked about the speculation shortly before kick-off, the Liverpudlian insisted it was not an important topic of conversation.

And discussing his old teammate's future on Talksport earlier, Danny Murphy said: "In terms of the contract, I think he is enjoying his time there and I don't see him wanting to move. So if there is a contract on the table, there's absolutely no reason why he wouldn't sign it, I wouldn't think.

"I'll speak to him in the forthcoming week and see where he's up to and how he is, because it was a terrific performance (Celtic) and him and Gary Mac (McAllister, the Rangers assistant manager) are doing a great job."

Rangers appointed Gerrard on a four-year contract in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the legendary ex-Liverpool captain has led the Gers to second in the Scottish Premiership, a League Cup final and the brink of qualification to the Europa League's knockout rounds.

His Rangers side were dominant against Celtic at Hampden Park, but could not find a way past Fraser Forster in the opposition goal - despite being awarded a penalty and gaining a one-man advantage with 27 minutes remaining.