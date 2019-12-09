Danny Higginbotham raves about Leeds United's goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

Leeds United are sitting in the automatic places after yet another top performance in the Championship over the weekend.

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham was left seriously impressed with Kiko Casilla after he pulled off an 'incredible' save during Leeds United's 2-0 win over Huddersfield over the weekend.

With Leeds winning the game 1-0 in the second-half, Casilla denied Elias Kachunga's powerful header from close range, with Higginbotham insistent that he had 'no right' to save that, as he was wowed by that moment.

Whilst Leeds United's attacking play will be looked at from the weekend, something like that save goes unnoticed because it ensued Huddersfield didn't draw level, as Marcelo Bielsa's men would go onto double their lead moments later and secure a valuable three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (07/12/19 at 12pm start), Higginbotham reacted to that Casilla save, as he stated how he was always the second favourite during that passage of play.

"It's an incredible save, absolutely magnificent," Higginbotham told Sky Sports. "He's had his critics. But he has no right to save that. He was the second favourite by a distance.

"Everything is done correctly [by Huddersfield], but Casilla what a save that is. The instincts. He is actually going the other way and he sticks his right-hand out."

After that win at Huddersfield, Leeds did move to the top of the Championship table for a brief period of time before West Brom, who thrashed Swansea 5-1 on Sunday, reclaimed top spot.

With the way things are going, it would be a big surprise if, at the very least, one of West Brom or Leeds don't finish in the top-two.

It could be likely that they both go up automatically, as second-placed Leeds currently hold an eight-point lead over third-placed Fulham ahead of their home clash against Hull City on Tuesday.