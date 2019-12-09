Danny Higginbotham impressed with Leeds United's Jack Harrison

Leeds United are sitting second in the Championship table.

Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham has claimed that Jack Harrison is getting what he deserves following yet another brilliant performance for Leeds over the weekend.

Harrison assisted Pablo Hernandez for Leeds' second goal of their 2-0 win over Huddersfield, as Higginbotham stated that 'it doesn't get any better' than the cross he delivered for his teammate at the John Smiths Stadium.

Over the summer, Harrison, who was inconsistent for Leeds in the final third last season, has been working on all aspects of his game.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (07/12/19 12 pm start), former Stoke defender Higginbotham stated that Harrison's hard work is now paying off.

"People have talked about his final delivery," Higginbotham told Sky Sports. "Can that be better? Well, it doesn't get any better than [the cross for Hernandez' goal]. That [cross] is saying 'come and put me into the back of the net and make it 2-0',

"All the work Harrison has done in the summer, extra fitness work and other things. Well, it all comes to fruition."

Whilst Harrison could be a threat last season, he did use to frustrate the fans because of his inconsistencies and inability to provide the smallest of threats when things weren't going well.

But the improvement in his game this season have been massive and it's Leeds who are benefiting from it.

Leeds will take on Hull City on Tuesday and if they can continue to pick up all three points then they could find themselves 12 points clear of the play-off places.