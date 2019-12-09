Critics are queuing up to slam reported Rangers target George Maluleka

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka is reportedly a target for Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers.

After six years and well over 100 appearances, it appears that George Maluleka might have overstayed his welcome at the heart of the Kaizer Chiefs midfield.

Amid claims that the 30-year-old enforcer has been lined up for an unexpected move to Rangers, supporters of the South African giants made it clear that they would be more than happy to club together and pay for a one-way plane ticket to Glasgow.

Now, former Kaizer Chiefs left-back David Kannemeyer has joined the growing queue of critics.

"When (Maluleka) tries to win the ball most of the time he is making those unnecessary fouls,” the 15-time South Africa international told KickOff of his under-fire compatriot, suggesting that he should be replaced in the centre of midfield.

According to the Daily Sun, Rangers sent scouts to watch the veteran ball-winner earlier this month and, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, Maluleka should be available for a cut-price fee during the January transfer window.

But Rangers are hardly short of quality in the centre of the park, however, with Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara all fighting for a place in Steven Gerrard’s starting XI.

That is not to say Maluleka isn’t capable of bringing something a little different to Ibrox, however. An aggressive, ankle-biting terrier of a midfielder, the six-time international could give The Gers a bit more steel and strength against top opposition.

Even conceding the odd foul isn't necessarily a bad thing. After all, a free kick and a yellow card is preferable to a defence-splitting counter attack.