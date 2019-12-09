Confirmed West Ham v Arsenal lineups: Pepe starts, Haller benched

West Ham United take on Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

West Ham go with David Martin in goal, behind a back four of Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell.

The Hammers keep Declan Rice and Mark Noble in midfield, with Felipe Anderson, Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass ahead of them.

Michail Antonio has recovered from a knock to start in attack, meaning Sebastien Haller is back on the bench once again.

Issa Diop has to make do with a place on the bench too, alongside Roberto, Pablo Zabaleta, Arthur Masuaku, Carlos Sanchez and Nathan Holland.

Meanwhile, Arsenal start with Bernd Leno in net as usual, with a re-jigged back four of Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Kieran Tierney.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira will hold down the midfield, with Mesut Ozil once again in the number 10 role.

Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are handed starts out wide, supporting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final third.

Alexandre Lacazette is only on the bench, alongside Emiliano Martinez, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson.

