Quick links

Barnsley

Leeds United

Championship

Clarke Oduor makes Barnsley debut four months after Leeds exit

Dan Coombs
Clarke Oduor of Leeds United looks on during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Leeds United at Bankwest Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds sold Clarke Oduor to Barnsley in the summer.

Clarke Oduor of Leeds United looks on during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Leeds United at Bankwest Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Talented prospect Clarke Oduor finally made his Barnsley debut at the weekend.

Oduor came on in the final minute of Barnsley's 3-2 defeat to Cardiff.

This was his first appearance since leaving Leeds United back in August, after impressing on pre-season tour for the Whites.

 

Marcelo Bielsa said he could not promise the youngster first team opportunities and let him leave.

Oduor has found it tough at Barnsley though, being an unused substitute in 11 Championship matches this season. It was 12th time lucky this weekend.

In the other seven, he had failed to make the squad.

So this was a big breakthrough for the 20-year-old left-back, even though it was just a brief appearance.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Not the result we deserved last night, but happy to make my debut and hopefully we’ll pick it up on Wednesday! #YouReds

A post shared by Clarke Oduor (@clarke_oduor54) on

Oduor will hope to be more involved over this busy fixture period over the coming weeks.

This was a breakthrough for him, and just his start to prove Barnsley right for signing him and Leeds wrong to let him go.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch