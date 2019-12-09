Clarke Oduor makes Barnsley debut four months after Leeds exit

Leeds sold Clarke Oduor to Barnsley in the summer.

Talented prospect Clarke Oduor finally made his Barnsley debut at the weekend.

Oduor came on in the final minute of Barnsley's 3-2 defeat to Cardiff.

This was his first appearance since leaving Leeds United back in August, after impressing on pre-season tour for the Whites.

Marcelo Bielsa said he could not promise the youngster first team opportunities and let him leave.

Oduor has found it tough at Barnsley though, being an unused substitute in 11 Championship matches this season. It was 12th time lucky this weekend.

In the other seven, he had failed to make the squad.

So this was a big breakthrough for the 20-year-old left-back, even though it was just a brief appearance.

Oduor will hope to be more involved over this busy fixture period over the coming weeks.

This was a breakthrough for him, and just his start to prove Barnsley right for signing him and Leeds wrong to let him go.