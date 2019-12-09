Christopher Jullien admits he was 'really not happy' with Celtic's first half display

Celtic have won 10 domestic trophies on the bounce.

Christopher Jullien has admitted that he was 'really not happy' with Celtic's first-half performance against Rangers yesterday, as they went onto win the League Cup final 1-0 at Hampden.

After a tricky first-half, Celtic weathered the storm, and Jullien fired Neil Lennon's men ahead on the hour mark, with the Bhoys also going down to 10 men when Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for his challenge on Alfredo Morelos, but Fraser Forster was there to ensure the Colombian's spot-kick didn't beat him.

Celtic have now won 10 domestic trophies on the bounce and their dominance in Scottish football continues.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (08/12/19 12 pm start), Jullien was delighted with Celtic's win, as he won his trophy in his career.

"I was really not happy with our first half, me personally really bad," Jullien told BBC Sport. "I don't know, I have to congratulate all the team. We had just did a job in the second half. It was amazing. It shows the strength of the team. For me, it's my beautiful day. It's unbelievable. It's the first time I win a trophy.

"It was really difficult [when we went down to 10 men]. Rangers came with all the strength they had, we just kept fighting all along and this is unbelievable. This is for the fans and for the club."

This will give Celtic great belief heading into their crunch Premiership showdown with Rangers later on this month.

Lennon's side already hold a two-point lead over their Old Firm rivals and given the role Celtic are on, Rangers cannot afford for that to be increased.

After a dramatic Sunday final, Celtic, who have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, will turn their attention to a European clash against Cluj on Thursday.