Christophe Galtier comments on Victor Osimhen's future amid Tottenham rumour

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Victor Osimhen.

Tottenham Hotspur saw Harry Kane and Son Heung-min star against Burnley on Saturday, showing the quality in the Spurs attack.

Fans also saw a Premier League debut for young striker Troy Parrott, again showcasing the exciting future of the Tottenham front line.

However, The Telegraph claim that new boss Jose Mourinho wants a new striker signed, believing that Kane needs more competition and support in the final third having carried a huge workload for many years now.

There haven't been many strikers linked with Spurs of late, but Jeunes Footeux did report shortly after Mourinho's appointment that Lille attacker Victor Osimhen was one of his first targets.

That does make some sense, as Mourinho watched plenty of Lille during his time out of management, even raiding them for coaches Nuno Santos and Joao Sacramento.

Osimhen has been in superb form since joining Lille from Wolfsburg over the summer, hitting 11 goals in 21 games for the French side whilst even contributing three assists.

The Nigerian is attracting major interest, not just from Spurs, and Lille may well find that they're offered the chance to make a quick profit on the striker in 2020.

With Spurs seemingly keen, Lille boss Christophe Galtier has been quoted by But Football Club as saying that he thinks the 20-year-old will at least stay until next summer – but couldn't guarantee anything, given the nature of football.

"Osimhen will stay at LOSC until the end of the season? Yes I think so," said Galtier. "It's certain? In football, nothing is safe," he added.