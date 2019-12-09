Chris Sutton and Pat Bonner think James Tavernier should have taken Rangers penalty

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos saw his spot kick against Celtic saved by Fraser Forster.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Chris Sutton suggested on BT Sport 1 (5:40pm, December 8, 2019) that Rangers right-back James Tavernier should have taken the penally against Celtic instead of his Ibrox teammate Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers lost 1-0 to bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal of the match on the hour mark, and the Hoops also ended the game with 10 men due to the sending-off of 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the 63rd minute.

However, things could have been different for Rangers had star striker Morelos not failed to convert his penalty, with Southampton-owned goalkeeper Fraser Forster making the save.

After the match, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told BT Sport that Morelos was the nominated penalty-taker for the game, not his teammate and club captain Tavernier.

The 28-year-old former Newcastle United right-back has been struggling with spot kicks this season.

Former Celtic striker Sutton believes that Tavernier should have taken the penalty instead of Morelos, and Hoops legend Pat Bonner is of the same opinion.

Sutton said on BT Sport 1 (5:40pm, December 8, 2019): “I don’t care what anybody else says. I think the bigger deal is Tavernier actually not stepping up, Rangers captain, stick your chest out, show your confidence. If he would have wanted to take it, he would have taken it. Let’s take it right.”

Bonner said on BBC Sport: “Why isn't James Tavernier not taking that? I can't believe the penalty taker gives the ball away. He's the captain, he should take responsibility.