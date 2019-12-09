Chelsea boss Frank Lampard comments on Everton and Duncan Ferguson

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea lost against Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has told the club’s official website what he told Everton caretaker-manager Duncan Ferguson at the weekend.

The Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat to Everton away from home at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Although Chelsea had chances, they were sloppy at the back, and the Toffees took advantage of their mistakes.

Ferguson has been placed in charge of the Everton first team on a temporary basis following the dismissal of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Lampard has given his take on the performance of Everton, and he has stated what he told Ferguson.

Lampard told Chelsea’s official website: “I think in work-rate we generally match up but in moments of physical contact, they were direct, that is understandable, and we have to deal with that. We did not deal with it well enough.”

The Chelsea boss added: “I just wished him all the best. He is obviously a man who felt the game, you could see that passion and I understand that, and I just wished him all the best for the games coming up.

"It was definitely an extra dangerous time to play against Everton because they did have a bounce and I expected that, and they have good players.

"They have invested a lot and that is why people have been talking a lot about their league position. I was aware, the players were aware but you have to deal with it practically.”

Encouraging result

Everton have been struggling this season, and the win against Chelsea is a massive boost to the players’ confidence.

While it is hard to see the Toffees hand the managerial role to Ferguson on a permanent basis, it is clear that his presence in the caretaker’s role has lifted the Goodison Park faithful and has energised the players.