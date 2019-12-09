Charlton fans react to reports linking Lyle Taylor with Burnley, Norwich, his former club and more

Burnley, Norwich City and Sheffield United are among those being credited with an interest in the Charlton Athletic striker.

Charlton Athletic fans are reacting to reports linking Lyle Taylor with a string of clubs, including Premier League sides Burnley, Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Teamtalk claims that as well as Burnley, Norwich and Sheffield United - for whom the 29-year-old used to play - Charlton's divisional rivals Brentford, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest are 'looking closely' at Taylor, who has scored five goals in seven Championship appearances this season.

The Monserrat international's lack of action is due to an injury suffered at the start of September and kept him out until Saturday, in which time the Addicks won just two of a possible 13 league games.

It is perhaps no surprise then that, according to Teamtalk, Charlton are desperately trying to persuade him to sign a new contract, with his existing one due to expire next summer.

Failing to do so could spell a bargain for Burnley, Norwich, Sheffield United et al, and Charlton's prospective new owners are said to be ready to offer him a deal which did not appear feasible during Roland Duchatelet's reign.

This is what the Addicks faithful are saying about the rumour on Twitter...

