Celtic's Fraser Forster says he wasn't really thinking before Alfredo Morelos' penalty

Since his return to the club, Fraser Forster produced his best performance in a Celtic shirt on Sunday.

Fraser Forster has stated that he wasn't really thinking before Alfredo Morelos struck his penalty during Celtic's 1-0 win against Rangers in the League Cup final on Sunday.

In what was the most crucial moment of the game, Forster stepped up for Celtic and stopped Morelos from scoring his first goal in the Old Firm, as he shared that he was glad that he just picked the right way to dive.

It was a game full of drama, as Rangers produced the best performance, but Celtic showcased champions mentality and ground out a win and their 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

After the game, Forster shared his thoughts on the match, as he stated that games such as the one at Hampden is the reason why he returned to the club.

"As long as you win, that's all that matters. We really had to fight and grind it out," Forster told BBC Sport. "It was just one of them days, it went my way today.

"I'm buzzing. There have been days when it's not gone my way, today it has. I can't say how much it means to me. I didn't really think about the penalty, to be honest. I picked the way it went. I'll take it.

"That's why I came back; to play in games like this, to win silverware, to play European football."

Forster pulled off some brilliant saves during the game, as Rangers striker, Morelos, will be thinking how on earth he didn't put the ball into the back of the net.

Nonetheless, bragging rights go to Celtic and this win surely provides the club with that added boost in their quest to clinch yet another Premiership title.

The Old Firm duo will lock horns once again later on this month, but this time three points will be up for grabs in the Premiership at Parkhead.